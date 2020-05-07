Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Republicans want review of aid to WHO, Democrat may subpoena Pompeo

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 04:07 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 04:07 IST
U.S. Republicans want review of aid to WHO, Democrat may subpoena Pompeo

Five U.S. Senate Republicans introduced a bill on Wednesday seeking a review of U.S. participation in the World Health Organization and other international institutions, after President Donald Trump's administration suspended U.S. contributions to the U.N. health agency and accused it of mishandling the coronavirus pandemic.

Introduced by Chairman Jim Risch and four other Republican members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the "Multilateral Aid Review Act of 2020" would establish a task force to assess how well multilateral institutions carry out their missions and serve American interests. The bill requires a report on 38 institutions. Besides the WHO, they include the World Bank; Asian, African, Inter-American and North American Development Banks, and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, as well as the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, several U.N. organizations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Trump suspended U.S. contributions to the WHO on April 14, accusing it of promoting China's "disinformation" about the coronavirus outbreak and saying his administration would launch a review of the organization. WHO officials have denied the claims and China insists it has been transparent and open. The United States is the WHO's biggest donor.

"As we have seen most recently with questionable actions taken by the World Health Organization in response to the spread of COVID-19, it is critically important to have accountability and oversight of our assistance," Risch said in a statement announcing the bill. Trump administration officials have aggressively criticized China as the pandemic has killed more than 70,000 Americans and ravaged the U.S. economy. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday renewed his aggressive criticism, blaming China for hundreds of thousands of deaths worldwide.

Democrats have accused the Republican administration of seeking to distract from its own failings in addressing the health crisis. They said the WHO needs reforms, but said it should not be attacked in the middle of a pandemic. Separately, a House of Representatives source said Representative Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, might subpoena Pompeo for missing a May 4 deadline to provide information for an investigation of the decision to suspend aid to the WHO.

Critics of the aid review bill said they were concerned the task force would be too partisan because Pompeo would be its chairman and members would be appointed by Trump. The other sponsors of the bill were Senators David Perdue, Marco Rubio, Mitt Romney and Todd Young.

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Duchess Kate launches photo project to capture lockdown Britain

Kate, Britains Duchess of Cambridge, launched a project on Thursday to encourage Britons to submit pictures of their current daily lives and the work of Helpers and Heroes to capture a snapshot of the nation in coronavirus lockdown. The Hol...

How lax rules, missed warnings led to Japan's second coronavirus cruise-ship hot spot

Seven days before Japan quarantined a cruise ship near Tokyo early this year, in what became one of the first coronavirus hot spots outside China, another cruise ship docked in southern Japan.For the next five weeks, as the virus took hold ...

Trump says he did not wear mask at Honeywell facility after consulting CEO

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he did not wear a mask during a tour on Tuesday of a Honeywell International Inc factory in Arizona after consulting the companys chief executive, despite requirements at the plant that workers ...

Facebook names first members of oversight board that can overrule Zuckerberg

Facebook Incs new content oversight board will include a former prime minister, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and several constitutional law experts and rights advocates among its first 20 members, the company announced on Wednesday. The ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020