Bank of England holds off on fresh stimulus for COVID-hit economy
The Bank of England held off from pumping further stimulus into Britain's economy on Thursday but two of its nine policymakers voted for an increase in its bond-buying programme.
The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee kept Bank Rate at its all-time low of 0.1% and left its target for bond-buying, most of it British government debt, at 645 billion pounds. Both decisions were in line the forecasts of most economists in a Reuters poll.
