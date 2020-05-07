Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global luxury gloom to deepen despite easing lockdowns -Bain

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 15:31 IST
Global luxury gloom to deepen despite easing lockdowns -Bain
Image Credit: Pixabay

Global sales of luxury goods are expected to slump by 50% to 60% in the second quarter even as some countries begin to ease coronavirus lockdowns and despite signs of recovery in the Chinese market, consultancy Bain said on Thursday. The coronavirus crisis, which first hit China late last year before spreading to Europe and the United States, has kept shoppers at home and forced retailers to shut stores, resulting in a crushing halt to a decade of spectacular growth for high-end brands.

With the April to June decline coming on top of an estimated 25% drop in the first three months of the year, Bain expects global sales of luxury handbags, clothing and cosmetics to shrink by between 20% and 35% in 2020, against a previous estimate for a 15% to 35% decline. The consultancy, which produces closely followed forecasts for the sector, says it will take until 2022-23 for revenues to return to 2019 levels, which are estimated by Bain to have totaled 281 billion euros ($303.5 billion).

An April report by fellow consultancy McKinsey said the personal luxury goods industry is expected to contract by 35% to 39% this year. If stores remain shuttered for two months, roughly 80% of listed fashion companies in Europe and North America will be "in a state of financial distress", McKinsey said.

A recent rebound in China, where the lockdown has been gradually eased since March, is helping offset some of the decline in Europe and the United States, where luxury goods stores are only expected to reopen in the second half of May. The best-performing brands are already registering a year-on-year sales increase in China for the first four months of 2020, Bain said. Store traffic has nearly halved from a year ago, but people who do venture out are more inclined to buy and the average spend has also increased.

CHINESE UPLIFT Bain did not name brands, but Louis Vuitton and Dior owner LVMH has said that sales in mainland China had jumped by 50% in some cases during the first weeks of April, while Hermes has also reported a sharp pick-up in Chinese business.

Hugo Boss is also seeing signs of a sales rebound in China and online, it said this week as it reported a 17% drop in first-quarter sales and forecast a 50% slump in the second quarter. "If a customer goes to a store, there is a very good motivation to buy," said Federica Levato, a partner at Bain.

Chinese shoppers accounted for 35% of global luxury spending in 2019 and Bain expects their influence on the sector to grow even further in the next few years - making up nearly half of all luxury sales in 2025. With global travel not expected to return to normal levels for up to two years, Chinese consumers who used to make most of their luxury purchases abroad will largely be shopping at home, accelerating a trend that was already underway.

Beijing has cut import duties and sales tax, eroding the competitive price advantage of destinations such as London and New York, while Hong Kong - long a shopping magnet for Chinese from the mainland - has lost its luster after months of protests last year. "For sure the repatriation of purchases in China will be faster," said Levato, adding that consumer morale is also likely to bounce back more quickly in Asia than in recession-hit Europe or the United States.

"If luxury brands are able to serve their customers in China with the same service level and offer the same experience (that they would be normally offering abroad) then they can recover the bulk of what they are losing in terms of Chinese tourists no longer shopping in Europe or the U.S.," she said. Bain expects more than half of the luxury goods purchases made by Chinese consumers to take place in China by 2025. ($1 = 0.9259 euros)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Robert De Niro details his routine during lockdown period

Veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro on Wednesday during a virtual late-night chat show gave a quick summary of how his routine life looks like during this lockdown phase. The 76-year-old actor joined host Stephen Colbert through a video ...

Soccer-'I'm thinking about health before money', says Spanish player who skipped testing

The Spanish footballer who refused to undergo COVID-19 testing as part of the first phase of the sports return to activity has defended his decision and promised to not receive a salary while he boycotts training and matches. While players ...

India's coal import declines 29pc in April

The countrys coal import dropped by 29.1 per cent to 18.65 million tonnes in April due to the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. The government had recently asked power generating companies to reduce coal impor...

Vietnam reports 17 new coronavirus cases, all imported

Vietnam reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, all of whom were imported infections involving Vietnamese citizens repatriated from virus-hit areas, health ministry said.The Southeast Asian country has registered a cumulative total o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020