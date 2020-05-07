Rajasthan top in terms of coronavirus recovery rate: State Health Minister

About 52 percent patients infected with the coronavirus in Rajasthan have been cured, achieving the best recovery rate in the country, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Thursday. "Due to extensive monitoring, excellent quarantine and isolation facilities given to the infected, more sampling and testing and better care by doctors, Rajasthan has been able to top in the country in terms of recovery of corona infected patients," he said.

He said that 3,400 people have so far tested positive for the disease in the state, of whom 1740 have recovered. As many as 1,284 people have been discharged from hospitals and sent to their homes, he said. He expressed hope that the plasma therapy for treatment of coronavirus infection would further reduce mortality rate in the state.