Two Covid patients discharged in Chhattisgarh
Two COVID-19 patients including one nursing officer quarantine centre have been discharged by AIIMS Raipur on Thursday after they tested negative in the second consecutive test.ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 19:53 IST
Two patients of Covid-19, including one nursing officer of quarantine centre, have been discharged by AIIMS Raipur on Thursday after they tested negative in the second consecutive test.
The nursing officer is 35-year-old while another patient, who hails from Surajpur, is 25 years old.
Presently, the AIIMS has 21 active Coronavirus positive patients and all are in stable condition. (ANI)
