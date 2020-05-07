Two Covid patients discharged in Chhattisgarh

Two patients of Covid-19, including one nursing officer of quarantine centre, have been discharged by AIIMS Raipur on Thursday after they tested negative in the second consecutive test.

The nursing officer is 35-year-old while another patient, who hails from Surajpur, is 25 years old.

Presently, the AIIMS has 21 active Coronavirus positive patients and all are in stable condition. (ANI)