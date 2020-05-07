New York extends moratorium on rent evictions by 60 days

New York will extend a moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent for another 60 days until August 20 to alleviate anxiety over the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a daily briefing on Thursday.

Cuomo also said antibody testing of 27,000 healthcare workers showed infection rates around the same or lower than the general population, suggesting masks, gloves and other protective equipment are effective at preventing infection. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut, Maria Caspani in New York and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)