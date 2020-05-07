Left Menu
Easing British lockdown is "point of maximum risk" - Raab

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:50 IST
Easing British lockdown is "point of maximum risk" - Raab

Any easing of Britain's lockdown represents a huge risk and could be stalled by an increase in infection rates, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday, warning that if social distancing lapsed, the virus would spread exponentially.

"The point at which we make even the smallest of changes to the current guidance will be a point of maximum risk. If people abandon the social distancing ... the virus will grow again at an exponential rate," Raab told a news conference.

Latest News

Notices issued to private doctors to open clinics, hospitals

As many as 228 private doctors in Ahmedabad city have been served notices by the civic authorities, asking them to comply with an earlier order and open their clinics and hospitals by May 8, an official said on Thursday. On Wednesday, IAS o...

Sebi asks Franklin Templeton MF to focus on returning investors' money at earliest

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday asked Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund to focus on returning money to investors at the earliest after the troubled fund house closed six of its debt schemes with assets under management totalling mor...

15 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana today, tally 1,122

Fifteen new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Telangana on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 1,122 in the state including 400 active cases. The state has registered 29 deaths due to coronavirus so far.According to the off...

Norway and Britain negotiators in Brexit talks Thursday -Norway Foreign Ministry

Chief negotiators from Norway and Britain met for the first time since Britains exit from the European Union to discuss the future relationship of the two countries, Norways Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.Britain is one of our most impor...
