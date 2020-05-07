Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia forms police unit to enforce coronavirus curbs

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:38 IST
Saudi Arabia forms police unit to enforce coronavirus curbs

Saudi Arabia has formed a police unit to monitor violations of its coronavirus lockdown rules and has banned gatherings of more than five people, the state news agency SPA said on Thursday.

The kingdom had already said gatherings of more than one family were prohibited. On Thursday, it announced more specific details, said those breaching the rules would be punished by law and encouraged people to report any violation, SPA reported. Fines of up to 100,000 riyals ($27,000) will be handed down to groups larger than one family gathering in public and private spaces, including homes, construction sites and shops. The same rule applies for parties, weddings and funerals.

"The regulation aims to impose social separation and organise and reduce human gatherings," SPA reported. The number of new recorded infections in Saudi Arabia is hovering at around 1,600 per day. The kingdom has recorded 33,731 cases and 219 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

On Wednesday, the kingdom introduced stringent new penalties for residents and citizens found to violate other preventative measures. Those found to have violated quarantine rules could be fined up to 200,000 riyals and face up to two years in prison, while those found to have intentionally spread the virus could face a fine of up to 500,000 riyals and up to five years in prison.

Non-Saudi offenders would also be deported and permanently barred from re-entering. ($1 = 3.7540 riyals)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi, European Council President discuss COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Charles Michel, President of the European Council and the two leaders discussed situation created by COVID-19 and responses to the challenge. The two leaders discu...

Man killed in Tiger attack at rubber plantation in Kerala

A 38-year-old rubber plantation labourer was mauled to death by a Tiger in the district on Thursday, police said. Binish Mathew, employed at the Tannithode Plantation Corporation, was attacked by the animal from behind while he was engaged ...

Amazon, Future Group in talks over Future Retail stake sale

Kishore Biyani-led Future Group has started talks with Amazon for selling stake in Future Retail Ltd to the US-based e-commerce major, industry sources said. The two parties initiated talks earlier this week for a stake in Future R...

South African, US astronomers use MeerKAT to solve mystery of 'X-Galaxies'

A team of astronomers from South Africa and the US has used the MeerKAT telescope to solve a longstanding puzzle in X-shaped radio galaxies. Many galaxies far more active than the Milky Way have enormous twin jets of radio waves extending f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020