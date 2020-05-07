Left Menu
7 more COVID-19 deaths, 92 new cases in West Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-05-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 23:21 IST
At least seven people died of COVID-19 in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 79 on Thursday, the state health department said. Of the seven, five are from Kolkata and two from North 24 Parganas district, it said.

The number of active cases in the state rose of 1,101, after 92 more people tested positive for the infection during the period. Two pregnant women admitted to KPC Medical College and Hospital here were found to have contracted the disease, health department sources said.

An officer at Jorasanko police station also tested positive for the virus and was shifted to a private hospital for treatment, the sources said. The state has so far registered 72 deaths due to co-morbidities, where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said.

Thirty-one people have been discharged from different hospitals since Wednesday evening. According to the health department, 2,611 samples were examined on Thursday. The number of samples tested in the state so far climbed to 32,752.

Bengal has reported a total of 1,548 COVID-19 cases so far, the department added. Meanwhile, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Thursday said movement of trucks will be restricted in the city's central business area of Burrabazar as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

Hailing the steps taken to contain COVID-19 in Belgachia slum areas in north Kolkata, Hakim, who is also the state's urban development minister, said the administration was mulling the option to implement similar measures in other areas of the city. "We have noticed that the disease is spreading in areas like Burrabazar, Jorashanko, Posta and Koley Market. Accordingly, we have taken a decision to control the movement of trucks in these areas. In Belgachia, we have seen the successful implementation of certain steps to contain the disease. We are looking into the option of implementing the same in other areas," he added.

