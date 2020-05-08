Russia's Putin accepted U.S. offer of ventilators -Trump

Russia's Putin accepted U.S. offer of ventilators -TrumpReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-05-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 00:28 IST
President Donald Trump on Thursday said Russian President Vladimir Putin had accepted his offer to provide ventilators to aid in the fight against the novel coronavirus causes a potentially deadly respiratory illness, adding that Russia is having a hard time with the disease.
Trump and Putin spoke by phone on Thursday, where they discussed the coronavirus as well as arms control, according to the White House.
