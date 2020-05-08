Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa to grant 19,000 inmates parole to curb coronavirus spread

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:04 IST
South Africa to grant 19,000 inmates parole to curb coronavirus spread

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday some low-risk prisoners would be granted parole to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in correctional facilities. Around 19,000 people would be freed by the move, taken in response to a U.N. call on all countries to reduce prison populations so that social distancing and self-isolation conditions could be observed, Ramaphosa said.

South Africa, which long battled high crime rates and violence against women and children, has 155,000 prisoners. The country of 58 million has recorded 8,232 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday and 161 deaths. "In South Africa, as in many other countries, correctional facilities have witnessed outbreaks of coronavirus infections among inmates and personnel," Ramaphosa's statement said.

Ramaphosa said the parole, which follows similar moves in other countries, would apply to low-risk inmates who have passed their minimum detention period. Inmates sentenced to life terms or convicted of serious crimes, including sexual offences, murder and attempted murder, gender based violence and child abuse would not be eligible and offenders would be arrested if they violated release conditions.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Chennnai, May 8 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennnai, May 8 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 pm. . MDS10 AP-GAS LEAK-2ND LD CONTAINMENT Over 60 pc of styrene vapour leak from plant polymerised Eds Recasts intro Amaravati All the chemical tanks in LG Polymers ...

Pending Class 10, 12 CBSE exams to be held from July 1 to 15: HRD Ministry

Pending CBSE class 10, 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, will now be conducted from July 1 to 15, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on FridayThe students have been impatiently wai...

Two pilots' associations write to civil aviation minister regarding financial support

India Commercial Pilot Association ICPA and Indian Pilots Guild have jointly written a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri regarding financial support and stated that Air India employees have not been paid wages since February. T...

Trains resume for Indian migrant workers amid protests, deaths

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, May 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An Indian state resumed train services on Friday to take migrant workers home after protests over growing distress of those stranded and reports of deaths among the thou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020