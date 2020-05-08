Left Menu
Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases exceed 35,000

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 08-05-2020
Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases exceed 35,000
The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia exceeded 35,000 on Friday as the kingdom struggles to get to grips with rising numbers of new infections. Officials reported 1,701 new cases, taking the total to 35,432. The kingdom has recorded a daily average of around 1,500 new cases over the past week.

Despite the rising number of cases, the kingdom's death toll has remained relatively low. It increased by 10 on Friday to 229.

