Tamil Nadu's coronavirus cases soar to 600
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 600, said Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-05-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 19:16 IST
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 600, said Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar. Of the total cases, 405 are male and 195 are female patients.
Chennai has reported 399 COVID-19 positive cases today, the Health Minister informed. Meanwhile, earlier today, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a meeting with health ministers of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka through video conference over the COVID-19 situation.
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has now reached 56,342, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
