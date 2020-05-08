UK says: don't expect dramatic change to coronavirus lockdown

UK says: don't expect dramatic change to coronavirus lockdownReuters | London | Updated: 08-05-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 21:59 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not announce any dramatic changes to Britain's coronavirus lockdown on Sunday, adopting a cautious approach to try to ensure there is no second deadly peak of infections, his environment minister said.
"You have to be realistic there isn't going to be dramatic overnight change, we will be very, very cautious as we loosen the restrictions," George Eustice said at a daily Downing Street briefing.
Johnson is due to announce the next steps in Britain's battle to tackle the novel coronavirus on Sunday following a review by ministers of the current measures.
