U.S. CDC reopening guidelines are under review -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-05-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 22:45 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended guidelines on when and how localities should reopen activity are being edited, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Friday.

An administration official on Thursday said the White House had shelved a step-by-step guide prepared by CDC officials to help states safely reopen public places closed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

