Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic inflicts historic U.S. job losses, as states struggle to reopen

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 23:04 IST
Pandemic inflicts historic U.S. job losses, as states struggle to reopen

The coronavirus pandemic triggered the steepest monthly loss of U.S. jobs since the Great Depression, government data showed on Friday, while Michigan and California prepared to put people back to work after a manufacturing shutdown.

Labor Department data for April showed a rise in U.S. unemployment to 14.7% - up from 3.5% in February - demonstrating the speed of the U.S. economic collapse after stay-at-home policies were imposed in much of the country to curb the pathogen's spread. Worse economic news may yet come. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said the unemployment rate is likely to move up to around 20% this month.

The economic devastation has put a sense of urgency into efforts by U.S. states to get their economies moving again, even though infection rates and deaths are still climbing in some parts of the country. At least 40 of the 50 U.S. states are taking steps to lift restrictions that had affected all but essential businesses.

Two manufacturing powerhouses, Michigan and California, outlined plans on Thursday to allow their industrial companies to begin reopening over the next few days. Public health experts said reopening prematurely risks fueling fresh outbreaks. They also have raised concerns that a state-by-state hodgepodge of differing policies confuses the public and undermines social distancing efforts.

"If we make a mistake and react too quickly, the situation is only going to get worse," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told a news conference. "We have people who are dying." The virus has killed nearly 76,000 Americans with more than 1.26 million confirmed cases, according to a Reuters tally.

An astounding 20.5 million U.S. jobs were lost in April - the steepest loss since the Great Depression some 90 years ago - and the jobless rate broke the post-World War Two record of 10.8% in November 1982, the government said. Just as the pathogen itself has hit black and Hispanic Americans particularly hard - they are overrepresented in the U.S. death toll relative to their population size - minorities also have suffered greater job losses during the crisis.

The April unemployment rate was 14.2% for white Americans, but the rate reached 16.7% among African Americans and 18.9% among Hispanic Americans, the data showed. Adding to the pain, millions of Americans who have lost their jobs have been unable to register for unemployment benefits. A survey released last week by the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute found that up to 13.9 million people have been shut out of the unemployment benefits system.

'JUST SO TENSE' Rita Trivedi, 63, of Hudson, Florida, was furloughed as an analyst at Nielsen Media Research on April 23 and has struggled to secure benefits from the state's troubled unemployment system. Trivedi worries that she does not have enough money to cover her husband's medical bills and other expenses.

"I'm more than anxious, I'm more than worried - it's 'can't sleep' kind of anxious," Trivedi said in an interview. "I'm just so tense thinking about these things and how to manage." Tom Bossert, Trump's former White House homeland security adviser, said the national trend of new cases outside New York - where the situation has stabilized - was of great concern.

"What we're looking for now is red flags for reopening, and unfortunately we're seeing those red flags - about a 2 to 4% daily increase in the rest of the country when you take New York out of the analysis," Bossert told ABC News. That increase, if not contained, could lead to "really devastating results in the next 72 days," Bossert added.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday gave the go-ahead to Michigan manufacturers to restart on Monday, removing a major obstacle to North American automakers seeking to bring thousands of idled employees back to work this month. In California, her fellow Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled rules permitting manufacturers in his state - ranging from makers of computers, electronics and textiles to aerospace and chemical plants - to reopen as early as Friday.

President Donald Trump, seeking re-election in November, initially played down the threat posed by the coronavirus and has given inconsistent messages about how long the economic shutdown would last and the conditions under which states should reopen businesses. "Those jobs will all be back, and they'll be back very soon," Trump told Fox News on Friday.

A member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff has tested positive for the virus, briefly delaying Pence's Friday flight to Iowa and prompting some fellow passengers on Air Force Two to disembark, according to a White House official. Trump said certain White House staff members have started wearing masks, one day after the White House said his personal valet had tested positive.

As many as 75,000 Americans could die due to alcohol or drug misuse and suicide triggered by the pandemic, according to a report by the Well Being Trust, a national foundation working on mental health and wellbeing.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi India unveils Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K

Smartphone major Xiaomi on Friday unveiled its flagship 5G handset - Mi 10 - that features a 108MP quad-camera setup as well as a content streaming device and wireless earbuds as it looks to further strengthen its presence in the connected ...

Adani Enterprises incorporates subsidiary to develop highway project in MP

Adani Enterprises on Friday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned arm NPRPL to develop a highway project under the Bharatmala program in Madhya Pradesh. The wholly-owned subsidiary Nanasa Pidgaon Road Private Ltd NPRPL will develop and ma...

Putin uses WW2 anniversary for bridge-building with U.S., Britain

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent telegrams on Friday to U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, suggesting the need to rekindle their nations cooperation during World War Two to solve todays problems. Puti...

`I'm never going to be the same': Medics grapple with mental trauma on COVID-19 front line

Anne Messman, a veteran emergency room physician in Detroit, knew something was wrong when she developed insomnia and became unusually irritated with people she loved.She began experiencing persistent sleepless nights in late March, around ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020