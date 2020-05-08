Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump, Pence have not had contact with infected Pence staffer recently -official

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 23:05 IST
Trump, Pence have not had contact with infected Pence staffer recently -official

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have not been in contact recently with a member of Pence's staff who was found to be infected with the coronavirus, a senior administration official said on Friday.

"This morning we had someone on the vice president's staff test positive and so out of abundance of caution we went back and looked into all the person's contacts most recently," the official told reporters traveling with Pence to Iowa, according to a media pool report.

The official said the staffer may have been in contact with six people who were scheduled to travel on Friday with the vice president and they were removed from the flight before it departed.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi India unveils Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K

Smartphone major Xiaomi on Friday unveiled its flagship 5G handset - Mi 10 - that features a 108MP quad-camera setup as well as a content streaming device and wireless earbuds as it looks to further strengthen its presence in the connected ...

Adani Enterprises incorporates subsidiary to develop highway project in MP

Adani Enterprises on Friday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned arm NPRPL to develop a highway project under the Bharatmala program in Madhya Pradesh. The wholly-owned subsidiary Nanasa Pidgaon Road Private Ltd NPRPL will develop and ma...

Putin uses WW2 anniversary for bridge-building with U.S., Britain

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent telegrams on Friday to U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, suggesting the need to rekindle their nations cooperation during World War Two to solve todays problems. Puti...

`I'm never going to be the same': Medics grapple with mental trauma on COVID-19 front line

Anne Messman, a veteran emergency room physician in Detroit, knew something was wrong when she developed insomnia and became unusually irritated with people she loved.She began experiencing persistent sleepless nights in late March, around ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020