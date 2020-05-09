Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Several medical students of Haryana stranded in Russia's Ulyanovsk State University are sending desperate messages to the PMO (@PMO), Haryana Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and other Indian authorities for evacuation due to rising number of COVID 19 cases. The problem of these students has increased as Indian authorities have no plan to send any flight to Russia in the first phase of Vande Bharat Mission from May 7-13.

"Sir, we are MBBS students in Ulyanovsk city of Russia. We are from Haryana. The cases of COVID 19 are increasing in the city. We request the government to airlift us from Ulyanovsk airport. We are ready as per the guidelines of the government," said Riya Godara, an MBBS student of the university in a Tweet in Hindi. She has shared a list of 29 MBBS students of the university from India out of which 24 are from different districts of Haryana. She herself is from Hisar district of the state. Besides, four students are from Delhi and one from Chandigarh. In her desperate message for evacuation, she has tagged the PMO, Haryana Chief Minister, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and other authorities. There are public reactions to the Tweet but the personalities tagged had not responded by the time of writing the news.

In another Tweet, she has mentioned the number of total Indian students presently stuck in hostels of the university. "We are stuck in hostels and conditions are not well maintained here. There is no possibility of social distancing in hostels. It's a humble request from all Indian students from Ulyanovsk," she said. According to her Tweet, a total of 120 students are stranded in the university out of which 30 are from Haryana, 20 from Rajasthan, above 60 from Gujarat and 10 from Delhi. She has also tagged this post to media personalities but with no response.

Yogita Saroha, who hails from Sonepat, tweeted, "I am Yogita Saroha, MBBS student in Ulyanovsk State Medical University, Ulyanovsk, Russia. My hometown is Sonipat, Haryana. Here in Russia, the situation is getting worst about COVID-19 and we don't feel safe anymore. Every one of us wants to return home as soon as possible. Please help,".

I am Yogita Saroha, MBBS student in Ulyanovsk State Medical University, Ulyanovsk, Russia. My hometown is Sonipat, Haryana. Here in Russia situation is getting worst about COVID-19 and we dont fell safe anymore. Everyone of us wants to return home as soon as possible. Please help — Yogita Saroha (@SarohaYogita) May 4, 2020

Deepti, another student from Sonepat tweeted in Hindi, "Sir. Please help us and evacuate us from here. The disease is spreading very fast in the city,".

Lovekesh Panghal, a medical student from Bhiwani, in an appeal to the Prime Minister had said that thousands of students are stuck in the city and need to be evacuated. There are about 600 cases in Ulyanovsk City. The cases in Russia are reportedly increasing by over 10,000 per day which is a major concern among students. Joy Bhati, who hails from Rajasthan has tweeted a list of 16 students requesting the Central and state authorities for immediate evacuation.

The students have also requested the India authorities to include Russia in the second phase but according to the sources the Indian government have no recent plan to send flights to Russia that has worried the students. In the first phase from May 7-13, India has planned to bring back about 14,800 Indians from 12 countries - the UAE, the UK, the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman through the air and sea routes.