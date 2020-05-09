Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

MBBS students in Russia's Ulyanovsk State University who hail from Haryana, have shared a list of 29 Indian students on Twitter out of which 24 students belong to Haryana. The maximum six students hail from Sonepat and five from Hisar districts of the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonepat | Updated: 09-05-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 13:41 IST
Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Several medical students of Haryana stranded in Russia's Ulyanovsk State University are sending desperate messages to the PMO (@PMO), Haryana Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and other Indian authorities for evacuation due to rising number of COVID 19 cases. The problem of these students has increased as Indian authorities have no plan to send any flight to Russia in the first phase of Vande Bharat Mission from May 7-13.

"Sir, we are MBBS students in Ulyanovsk city of Russia. We are from Haryana. The cases of COVID 19 are increasing in the city. We request the government to airlift us from Ulyanovsk airport. We are ready as per the guidelines of the government," said Riya Godara, an MBBS student of the university in a Tweet in Hindi. She has shared a list of 29 MBBS students of the university from India out of which 24 are from different districts of Haryana. She herself is from Hisar district of the state. Besides, four students are from Delhi and one from Chandigarh. In her desperate message for evacuation, she has tagged the PMO, Haryana Chief Minister, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and other authorities. There are public reactions to the Tweet but the personalities tagged had not responded by the time of writing the news.

In another Tweet, she has mentioned the number of total Indian students presently stuck in hostels of the university. "We are stuck in hostels and conditions are not well maintained here. There is no possibility of social distancing in hostels. It's a humble request from all Indian students from Ulyanovsk," she said. According to her Tweet, a total of 120 students are stranded in the university out of which 30 are from Haryana, 20 from Rajasthan, above 60 from Gujarat and 10 from Delhi. She has also tagged this post to media personalities but with no response.

Yogita Saroha, who hails from Sonepat, tweeted, "I am Yogita Saroha, MBBS student in Ulyanovsk State Medical University, Ulyanovsk, Russia. My hometown is Sonipat, Haryana. Here in Russia, the situation is getting worst about COVID-19 and we don't feel safe anymore. Every one of us wants to return home as soon as possible. Please help,".

Deepti, another student from Sonepat tweeted in Hindi, "Sir. Please help us and evacuate us from here. The disease is spreading very fast in the city,".

Lovekesh Panghal, a medical student from Bhiwani, in an appeal to the Prime Minister had said that thousands of students are stuck in the city and need to be evacuated. There are about 600 cases in Ulyanovsk City. The cases in Russia are reportedly increasing by over 10,000 per day which is a major concern among students. Joy Bhati, who hails from Rajasthan has tweeted a list of 16 students requesting the Central and state authorities for immediate evacuation.

The students have also requested the India authorities to include Russia in the second phase but according to the sources the Indian government have no recent plan to send flights to Russia that has worried the students. In the first phase from May 7-13, India has planned to bring back about 14,800 Indians from 12 countries - the UAE, the UK, the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman through the air and sea routes.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka: Bar owners welcome state govt move to allow pubs, bars , restaurants to sell liquor

The bar owners in Karnataka, while welcoming the state governments decision to allow takeaway sales of liquor, said that the move is not going to benefit them much. Venkatesh Babu, a Bengaluru-based bar owner said, We welcome this move, our...

Study suggests sleep disturbances among infants may lead to altered brain development

Novel research has found that sleep problems in a babys first 12 months may not only precede an autism diagnosis but also may be associated with altered growth trajectory in a key part of the brain, the hippocampus. In the study published i...

Tennis-Grand Slam tally should decide 'GOAT' debate, says Lendl

Eight-time Grand Slam winner Ivan Lendl said whoever ends up winning the most majors among the Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic should be considered the greatest male tennis player of the Open era. The GOAT greatest...

EU Commission calls for state guarantees for vouchers for cancelled travel

The European Commission will tell countries in the European Union to provide state guarantees for travel vouchers during the coronavirus pandemic, if they prefer people to accept the vouchers instead of cash refunds, according to a strategy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020