Six COVID-19 patients from Chhattisgarh's Durg discharged today

Six COVID-19 patients from Durg have been discharged on Sunday after they recovered from the infection, according to AIIMS Raipur.

Presently, there are 10 patients who are being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital. All are in stable condition.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, there are 59 coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh so far, including 43 cured/discharged. (ANI)