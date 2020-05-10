Six COVID-19 patients from Chhattisgarh's Durg discharged today
Six COVID-19 patients from Durg have been discharged on Sunday after they recovered from the infection, according to AIIMS Raipur.ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 10-05-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 16:14 IST
Presently, there are 10 patients who are being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital. All are in stable condition.
According to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, there are 59 coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh so far, including 43 cured/discharged. (ANI)
