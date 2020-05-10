Chandigarh reports third death, total 173 coronavirus case

A 62-year-old man died of Covid-19 while four more persons tested positive for the infection, taking the total count of casualties to three and total number of infected cases to 173 in the Union territory, an official said on Sunday. Officials said the man, a heart patient, died of Covid-19 on Saturday. He was admitted to the government medical college, sector 32 here. His report confirming him to be positive for the infection came after his death, as per the medical bulletin for the UT.

It was Chandigarh's third Covid-related death. With four fresh cases, the number of total coronavirus cases rose to 173 in the Union territory, as per bulletin.

All the four coronavirus positives, including a five-year-old boy, were residents of Bapu Dham Colony which is the worst affected area in the city. So far, twenty-four persons have been discharged from the hospital after they were fully cured of the infection, as per bulletin. A total of 2,142 samples have been tested so far and of them, 1,947 samples were found negative while the reports of 21 samples are awaited, as per the bulletin.

There are a total of 146 active cases in the city, the bulletin said..