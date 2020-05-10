Two more test corona-positive in Shamli, count rises to four

Two more test corona-positive in Shamli, count rises to fourPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-05-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 20:07 IST
A woman and her son tested positive for coronavirus infection in the neighbouring Shamli distrct, raising the number of virus-infected persons in the district to four, an official said on Sunday
The duo belong to the same family whose two members, both vegetable market agents, were found infected earlier, said Shamli district Magistrate Jasjit Kaur
She said all four have been admitted to the a dedicate Covid Hospital at Jhinjhana.
