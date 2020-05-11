Left Menu
Mike Pence self-isolates after aide was diagnosed with coronavirus - Bloomberg reporter

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2020 03:54 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 03:45 IST
US Vice President Mike Pence Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating away from the White House after an aide was diagnosed with the coronavirus, a Bloomberg reporter tweeted https://twitter.com/JenniferJJacobs/status/1259603437664243714 on Sunday.

Pence has repeatedly tested negative, including on Sunday, for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the tweet added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

