Mike Pence self-isolates after aide was diagnosed with coronavirus - Bloomberg reporter

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating away from the White House after an aide was diagnosed with the coronavirus, a Bloomberg reporter tweeted https://twitter.com/JenniferJJacobs/status/1259603437664243714 on Sunday.

Pence has repeatedly tested negative, including on Sunday, for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the tweet added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.