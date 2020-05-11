Mike Pence self-isolates after aide was diagnosed with coronavirus - Bloomberg reporter

Mike Pence self-isolates after aide was diagnosed with coronavirus - Bloomberg reporterReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2020 03:54 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 03:45 IST
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating away from the White House after an aide was diagnosed with the coronavirus, a Bloomberg reporter tweeted https://twitter.com/JenniferJJacobs/status/1259603437664243714 on Sunday.
Pence has repeatedly tested negative, including on Sunday, for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the tweet added.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Pence
- White House
- Bloomberg