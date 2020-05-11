Following is a summary of current health news briefs. China's Wuhan reports first coronavirus cluster since lifting of lockdown

Wuhan, the original epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak in China, reported on Monday its first cluster of infections since a lockdown on the central Chinese city was lifted a month ago, stoking concerns of a wider resurgence of the disease. The new infections add a layer of caution to efforts to lower coronavirus-related restrictions across China as businesses restart and individuals go back to work. Mexico sees 3,500 new coronavirus cases in projected peak weekend

Mexico's health ministry confirmed 1,562 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday, along with 112 additional deaths, as government models projected that infections could peak this weekend. Since Saturday, 3,500 new infections were logged, according to the official tally. Men have high levels of enzyme key to COVID-19 infection, study finds

Men's blood has higher levels than women's of a key enzyme used by the new coronavirus to infect cells, the results of a big European study showed on Monday -- a finding which may help explain why men are more vulnerable to infection with COVID-19. Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) is found in the heart, kidneys and other organs. In COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, it is thought to play a role in how the infection progresses into the lungs. Japan to extend foreign investment controls to Avigan suppliers: Yomiuri

The Japanese government plans to implement strict controls on foreign investment in companies involved in the coronavirus treatment Avigan, the Yomiuri newspaper reported. The move would be an extension of revised rules on foreign ownership in companies deemed critical to national security. The Ministry of Finance released a list of 518 such companies on Friday. Chief of U.S. National Guard in limbo after conflicting coronavirus tests: officials

The chief of the U.S. National Guard, who is at the forefront of the domestic military response to the novel coronavirus, is in limbo after testing both positive and negative in conflicting results this weekend, officials said on Sunday. The officials said General Joseph Lengyel tested positive on Saturday but then tested negative the same day in another test. He will undergo another test on Monday to confirm his negative status, the officials said. South Korea scrambles to contain new coronavirus outbreak threatening Seoul

South Korean officials scrambled on Monday to contain a new coronavirus outbreak that is threatening to spread throughout the densely populated capital city of Seoul, leading the country to reconsider plans to reopen schools. Officials reported 35 new infections across the country as of midnight on Sunday, the second consecutive day of new cases of that magnitude and the highest numbers in more than a month, reinforcing fears the country could be entering a second wave outbreak. New York steps up coronavirus protections for nursing home residents

New York state on Sunday announced new coronavirus-safety measures to better protect nursing home residents, who are highly vulnerable to the respiratory illness and account for a large share of the nearly 80,000 Americans who have died from it. The effort to step up infection-prevention measures at New York's nursing homes and adult care facilities came as the state hardest hit by the pandemic has registered a downward trajectory in its daily overall COVID-19 death toll and hospitalizations. Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus

More than 3.89 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 269,840 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 1248 GMT on Friday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 357 to 169,575: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 357 to 169,575, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 22 to 7,417, the tally showed. U.S. CDC reports 1,300,696 coronavirus cases, 78,771 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 1,300,696 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 26,660 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,737 to 78,771. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on May 9, compared with its count a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2YZZFUn)