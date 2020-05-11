Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam corona cases increase to 64

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 21:51 IST
Assam corona cases increase to 64
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two more persons have tested COVID-19 positive in Assam on Monday taking the total number of those affected in the northeastern state to 64, including 22 active cases, its Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. "2 persons are tested #COVID19+ in Guwahati. One originally hails from Morigaon, while other is from Guwahati itself," Sarma tweeted.

He said, Glad to share that 5 #COVID19 patients of Bongaigaon, who were admitted to MMCH (Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital) are discharged today. Total discharged patients are 39 now. So far, 64 total cases in Assam, while active cases are 22, as one person who had tested positive here had left for Bihar, he tweeted.

Guwahati has reported seven positive cases so far, including a 16-year-old girl who was detected with the disease after she died on May 7. Another death due to the disease had been reported on April 10 at Silchar. There was no report of any fresh coronavirus case in the state on Sunday. On Saturday three cases of coronavirus have been reported after an ambulance with two passengers and a driver traveled from Mumbai to Jorhat. The driver was allowed to leave Assam as he was asymptomatic and was stopped in Bihar, Sarma had said.

The minister in an earlier tweet during the day expressed concern over an altered/morphed tweet circulating in the social media which put the coronavirus affected at a higher number and asked the police to immediately file an FIR and investigate. "I have noted with deep concern an altered/morphed screenshot of my tweet - where the numbers have been changed.

Asking @assampolice to immediately file an FIR and investigate", he tweeted. The tweet appeared to have been posted by Sarma, who said his Twitter account has not been hacked.

Sarma inaugurated on Monday a 50-bed "state of the art full functional" ICU at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. "Fitted with ventilators and oxygen equipment, it will bolster our preparedness in fight against #COVID-19", he said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi asks CMs to share by May 15 a broad strategy on how they want to deal with lockdown regime in their states: Statement.

PM Modi asks CMs to share by May 15 a broad strategy on how they want to deal with lockdown regime in their states Statement....

WHO says "extreme vigilance" needed in exit from lockdowns

The World Health Organization WHO said on Monday that extreme vigilance was needed as countries begin to exit from lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, amid global concerns about a second wave of infections.Germany e...

Iraqi who recovered from COVID-19 faced some social stigma

Mohannad Ennezi spent nearly a month in a hospital isolation ward in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul being treated for COVID-19. Now he has recovered, Ennezi says he has faced suspicion from some locals who worry he will spread the disease...

Trump again pressures U.S. regulator on news programming

U.S. President Donald Trump is again pressuring the U.S. Federal Communications Commission over a broadcast news program after failing for years to convince regulators to take any action against broadcasters.On Monday, Trump said NBC News M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020