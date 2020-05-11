Assam corona cases increase to 64

Two more persons have tested COVID-19 positive in Assam on Monday taking the total number of those affected in the northeastern state to 64, including 22 active cases, its Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. "2 persons are tested #COVID19+ in Guwahati. One originally hails from Morigaon, while other is from Guwahati itself," Sarma tweeted.

He said, Glad to share that 5 #COVID19 patients of Bongaigaon, who were admitted to MMCH (Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital) are discharged today. Total discharged patients are 39 now. So far, 64 total cases in Assam, while active cases are 22, as one person who had tested positive here had left for Bihar, he tweeted.

Guwahati has reported seven positive cases so far, including a 16-year-old girl who was detected with the disease after she died on May 7. Another death due to the disease had been reported on April 10 at Silchar. There was no report of any fresh coronavirus case in the state on Sunday. On Saturday three cases of coronavirus have been reported after an ambulance with two passengers and a driver traveled from Mumbai to Jorhat. The driver was allowed to leave Assam as he was asymptomatic and was stopped in Bihar, Sarma had said.

The minister in an earlier tweet during the day expressed concern over an altered/morphed tweet circulating in the social media which put the coronavirus affected at a higher number and asked the police to immediately file an FIR and investigate. "I have noted with deep concern an altered/morphed screenshot of my tweet - where the numbers have been changed.

Asking @assampolice to immediately file an FIR and investigate", he tweeted. The tweet appeared to have been posted by Sarma, who said his Twitter account has not been hacked.

Sarma inaugurated on Monday a 50-bed "state of the art full functional" ICU at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. "Fitted with ventilators and oxygen equipment, it will bolster our preparedness in fight against #COVID-19", he said.