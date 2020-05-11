Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Serie A clubs can start team training from May 18

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 23:16 IST
Soccer-Serie A clubs can start team training from May 18

Italy's Serie A clubs will be allowed to start team training from May 18 "with prudence", the government said on Monday in a boost for plans to resume the season.

So far clubs have only been allowed to train on an individual basis and respecting social distancing rules, often with players having half a pitch to themselves. Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and the government has yet to decide if it will allow the season to be completed but Monday's announcement was a step forward.

The government said its technical-scientific committee had conducted a close examination of the protocol which the Italian football federation (FIGC) plans to implement to ensure training can be conducted safely. In a joint statement from Health Minister Roberto Speranza and Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora, it said the committee had ordered some changes, which were not specified, but had given the green light for group training to restart.

"The committee's indications, which are to be considered stringent and binding, will be sent to the FIGC for the necessary adjustments to the protocol so as to allow the safe resumption of team training from 18 May," it said. It added that the government's changes "confirm the line of prudence followed so far by the relevant ministries."

Spadafora said two weeks ago that the protocol was insufficient and threw doubt on whether the season would be able to restart. The FIGC has said that for the start of team training, each club should form a group of players, technical staff, doctors, physiotherapists and other staff who have tested negative for the virus and isolate them in a summer-style training camp.

It said all members of the group should be tested for the coronavirus in the 96 hours before the start of the training camp. They will also be subject to extensive swab and antibody testing during the camp.

Players who have previously tested positive and since recovered will be undergo additional medical tests to find out if there are underlying health issues or side effects. There are 12 rounds of matches still to play in Serie A plus a number of games from previous rounds. Title holders Juventus are one point clear of Lazio at the top. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Hawaii commits to generating 100% renewable energy by 2045

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish favours extension of lockdown in meeting with PM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday favored extending the COVID 19-induced lockdown till the end of May, underscoring that it would help the state bring under control the situation that has arisen with natives returning on a large s...

New York governor says some areas outside New York City ready to reopen this week

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that several regions of the state outside New York City could start reopening their economies this weekend after meeting criteria related to hospitalizations and testing for the coronavirus, dem...

FACTBOX-European soccer's return to action after coronavirus

Professional soccer leagues around Europe are gearing up for a return to action following the novel coronavirus stoppage, but some are more advanced than others. Here is a roundup of the state of playGERMANY The Bundesliga season will resta...

21,714 ferried till Maha borders with states in buses: MSRTC

More than 21,700 people, most of them migrant workers, were transported over the last three days in 1,169 buses to Maharashtras borders with adjoining states amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, government-run undertaking MSRTC said on M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020