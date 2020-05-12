Left Menu
Development News Edition

Overloaded ventilator fire kills five 5 coronavirus patients in Russia - media

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-05-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 11:34 IST
Overloaded ventilator fire kills five 5 coronavirus patients in Russia - media

A fire apparently started by an overloaded ventilator killed five novel coronavirus patients in an intensive care unit in a Russian hospital on Tuesday, news agencies reported. Russia's emergency ministry confirmed the death of intensive care patients in a hospital in the city of St. Petersburg but did not say how many people had been killed.

"Ventilators are at their limit. According to preliminary data, there was an overload and the machine ignited, which caused the fire," one source told the Interfax news agency. The emergency ministry said 150 people had been evacuated from the hospital.

The number of new cases of the coronavirus in Russia rose by 11,656, as of Monday, a record daily increase, bringing the official total to 221,344. Only Britain, Spain and the United States have recorded more cases.

On Saturday, one person was killed after a fire broke out at a Moscow hospital treating patients infected with the coronavirus.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi CM seeks suggestions of people, experts on lockdown relaxations post May 17

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought suggestions from people on lockdown relaxations post May 17 on Tuesday and said his government will send a proposal on the same to the Centre on Thursday. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejr...

DIY group Kingfisher sees sales turn positive as lockdowns ease

Home improvement group Kingfisher said underlying sales turned positive in the first week of May as more of its stores re-opened from coronavirus lockdowns, giving it more confidence for the future.Kingfisher, which owns BQ in Britain and C...

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

The Netflix series Alexa Katie Season 4 is a highly demanding series. Season 3 was aired on December 30, 2019. The last three seasons garnered huge success globally, which paved way for another season.Netflix has not revealed which actors ...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1230pm NATION DEL22 PM ADDRESS PM to address nation on Tuesday night New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, the Prime Ministers Office said. DEL4 HEALTH-VIR...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020