Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds nurses for 'doing great work towards defeating COVID-19'

On the occasion of International Nurse Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the role played by nurses and said: "they are doing great work towards defeating COVID-19". "International Day of the Nurse is a special day to express gratitude to the phenomenal nurses working round the clock to keep our planet healthy. Presently, they are doing great work towards defeating COVID-19. We are extremely grateful to the nurses and their families," said Prime Minister Modi on Twitter.

"Inspired by Florence Nightingale, our hardworking nursing staff personify abundant compassion. Today, we also reiterate our commitment to keep working for welfare of nurses and devote greater attention to opportunities in this field so that there is no shortage of caregivers," the Prime Minister added. International Nurse Day is celebrated on May 12 every year, commemorating the birth anniversary of English social reformer and the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, and in appreciation of the contributions of nurses to the society around the globe. (ANI)