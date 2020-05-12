Left Menu
UK extends COVID job retention scheme by four months

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:17 IST
Finance Minister Rishi Sunak (File photo)

Britain extended its job retention scheme - the costly centerpiece of its attempts to mitigate the coronavirus hit to the economy - by four more months on Tuesday but told employers they would have to help meet the cost from August. Finance minister Rishi Sunak said there would be no changes to the scheme, which pays 80% of the wages - up to 2,500 pounds ($3,089) a month - of 7.5 million workers who are temporarily laid off, until the end of July.

From August, the process would continue with greater flexibility to support the transition back to work, allowing employers currently using the scheme to bring furloughed employees back part-time. "We will ask employers to start sharing with the government the cost of paying people's salaries," Sunak told parliament, adding he expected the scheme to close by the end of October. It had previously been due to run until the end of June.

"Our Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme has protected millions of jobs and businesses across the UK during the outbreak – and I've been clear that I want to avoid a cliff edge and get people back to work in a measured way," he said. The scheme is expected to reduce the rise in unemployment in Britain. But at about 10 billion pounds a month, its cost is near the amount Britain spends on public health services.

Sunak told lawmakers the scheme was expensive and that it could not continue indefinitely. The United Kingdom is racking up new debt at a furious pace: it is due to issue 180 billion pounds of government debt between May and July, more than previously planned for the entire financial year.

The country's debt mountain exceeds $2.5 trillion and its public sector net borrowing could reach 14% of gross domestic product this year, the biggest single-year deficit since World War Two An employers' group said the inclusion of part-time working in the furlough scheme would help companies get back up to speed but said it needed more information on how companies would be asked to make contributions.

"Many firms that would normally be on a strong footing are still in dire straits," said Edwin Morgan, director of policy at the Institute of Directors. Sunak said he would provide further details by the end of May.

($1 = 0.8093 pounds)

