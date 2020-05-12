Left Menu
ICMR to conduct survey to estimate prevalence of COVID-19 infection among Indian population

12-05-2020
ICMR to conduct survey to estimate prevalence of COVID-19 infection among Indian population
The Indian Council of Medical Research in collaboration with other key stakeholders is conducting a population-based serosurvey to estimate the prevalence of coronavirus infection among the Indian population. The survey would be conducted in 69 districts of 21 states and Union Territories, the apex health research body said in a statement on Tuesday. Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam, and Bihar are some of the states where the survey would be conducted. The household-level cross-sectional survey will cover 24,000 adults distributed equally across four strata of districts categorized on the basis of COVID-19 cases. According to an expert, the exercise can help ascertain if there has been community transmission of the respiratory disease in these areas. The move was announced as the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,293 and the total number of cases climbed to 70,756 in the country on Tuesday, according to the Union health ministry data. "The ICMR, New Delhi, in collaboration with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and National Centre for Disease Control with support from state health departments and key stakeholders, including WHO, India is conducting a community-based serosurvey to estimate the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Indian population," the statement said. The survey is coordinated by ICMR's National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) and National Institute of Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT), Chennai.

The survey will involve collection of venous blood samples from 400 randomly selected individuals (one per household) from 10 clusters in each district. Besides the health ministry is also initiating hospital-based surveillance to monitor the trend of infection in all districts. The survey will be conducted at 10 health facilities (six public and four private) and would test outpatient attendees and pregnant women among the low-risk group, and health care workers among the high-risk population. At least 100 samples of healthcare workers from selected districts per week and 400 per month would be tested. Besides, 50 samples each of the outpatient attendees and pregnant women per week and 200 samples per month would be collected, the document stated. Throat and nasal swabs will be collected for RT-PCR tests and samples should be tested in a one-time pool of 25, it said.

