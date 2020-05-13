Soccer-Portuguese top-flight division resuming on June 4 - league statement

Soccer-Portuguese top-flight division resuming on June 4 - league statementReuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 00:18 IST
Portugal's top-flight soccer division will start again on June 4 after being halted since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league's organising body said in a statement on Tuesday.
The government had initially given May 30 as the date for action to resume but the league said the first match would take place on June 4 in order to allow enough time for stadiums to be inspected and for all players to undergo tests for the virus.
