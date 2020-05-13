Left Menu
Development News Edition

European holidays to restart in July, tourism to recover by 2022 - TUI CEO says

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 12:58 IST
European holidays to restart in July, tourism to recover by 2022 - TUI CEO says

Tourism will recover to its pre-coronavirus levels by 2022 at the latest and European holidays will restart in July said Fritz Joussen, the chief executive of travel group TUI. "I think in 2022, the latest, we will see a full recovery of tourism," he told reporters on a call.

TUI said earlier on Wednesday it needed to slash costs to cope with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, and Joussen said that the company would in future be flexible about whether it owns assets or not. He said while he believed TUI needed to continue to have its own airline business, the shape of it could be different in future, and the company would be looking at whether it should own or lease aircraft plus the number of airlines it operates.

"Selling all the airlines I think is maybe not realistic," Joussen said. "Three years ago we had six airlines, now we have three airlines is it right to have three? These are the questions we need to put forward."

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Winter clothing, footwear may be sold during lockdown in terms of regulations

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel has gazetted directions on the sale of winter clothing, footwear and bedding in Level 4 of the national COVID-19 lockdown.The directions clarify the related winter clothing, footwear an...

Soccer-Belgium waits for final decision on league season

Belgian football is anticipating a stormy end to the season on Friday when key decisions about the campaign are finally decided in the boardroom. While play for the rest of the season has been cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,...

Singapore reports 673 foreign workers infected by coronavirus

Singapore has reported 675 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the number of infections in the country to 25,346, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Out of the new infections, only two coronavirus ca...

Saudi Arabia: Lockdown in days after Ramzan

Saudi Arabia says it will go into a full lockdown during the days of celebration that follow the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramzan. The Interior Ministry made the announcement early Wednesday morning, saying the lockdown would be in effec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020