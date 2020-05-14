Trump says new Democratic stimulus proposal is dead on arrival

Trump says new Democratic stimulus proposal is dead on arrivalReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2020 02:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 02:37 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday a $3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package proposed by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives was dead on arrival.
Trump was speaking to reporters at the White House.
The Democratic proposal, which includes funding for states, businesses, food support and families, was quickly rejected by Trump's fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate after it was unveiled on Tuesday.
