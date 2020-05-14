Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK survey shows 76% of firms apply for COVID job retention scheme

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-05-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 14:13 IST
UK survey shows 76% of firms apply for COVID job retention scheme
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than three-quarters of companies in Britain which took part in a survey by the country's official statistics office have applied for the government's emergency job retention scheme to help them through the coronavirus lockdown.

Seventy-six percent of the companies which took part in the survey said they had applied for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, the Office for National Statistics said.

The previous fortnightly survey by the ONS showed 66% of companies which took part in the survey had applied for the scheme, which is the centerpiece of Britain's attempts to soften the economic hit from its coronavirus lockdown.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Measures in latest Italian package to help battered economy

Italy has approved the latest in a series of spending measures aimed at helping families and companies hit by the new coronavirus. The package will raise Italys budget deficit by 55 billion euros 59.6 billion. It also includes many measures...

3 more COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, state tally reaches 75

Three more COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Dehradun district on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand to 75, said the state Health Department.Out of the 75 cases, 24 patients are active coronavirus...

Hong Kong shares end 1.5% lower as hopes for quick economic recovery fade

Hong Kong shares closed at their lowest in more than a week on Thursday, as a grim economic forecast from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve poured cold water on hopes for a quick recovery. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was d...

Gurpreet Sandhu idolises Subrata Paul, tries to replicate him in training

Indian football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said he idolises experienced custodian Subrata Paul and feels lucky to have trained with him. Subrata-bhai has been one of my role models when I was starting out. I was lucky to have bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020