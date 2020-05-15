Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Augsburg coach breaks quarantine rules buying toothpaste

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-05-2020 03:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 03:57 IST
Soccer-Augsburg coach breaks quarantine rules buying toothpaste

Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich will miss the re-start of the Bundesliga on Saturday after he broke strict quarantine rules by leaving the team hotel to buy toothpaste. Augsburg host VfL Wolfsburg as the Bundesliga becomes the first of Europe's major leagues to resume after the coronavirus stoppage.

The club said in a statement that, by leaving the hotel, Herrlich had broken rules set up by a German Football League task force. "I made a mistake by leaving the hotel," said Herrlich, who was due to coach Augsburg in a match for the first time on Saturday. "Even though I followed all hygiene measures both when I left the hotel and otherwise, I cannot undo this.

"In this situation I did not live up to my role model function towards my team and the public. I will therefore be consistent and stand by my mistake. "Because of this mistake I will not lead the training tomorrow and I will not coach the team in the match against Wolfsburg on Saturday."

Augsburg said Herrlich would have be tested twice and give negative results each time before he could rejoin the team. "I had no toothpaste and I went to the supermarket," said Herrlich, who was appointed Augsburg coach in March, 10 days before the Bundesliga was suspended.

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8 million to provide COVID-19 relief in Africa

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Graham to probe Russia investigation; won't call Obama

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Thursday his committee is opening a wide-ranging inquiry into the Russia investigation, but rejected President Donald Trumps call to bring in former President Barack Obama to testify. ...

Vande Bharat Mission: 117 passengers arrive in Hyderabad from Kuala Lumpur

Air India repatriation flight AI 1385 carrying 117 passengers from Kuala Lumpur, landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Thursday night. Another Air India special flight carrying 149 passengers from Dubai landed at Biju...

Pune reports 194 new cases of COVID-19

Pune reported 194 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday while six people died due to the disease in the day, a top state health official said. Six deaths and 194 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Pune district on Thursd...

'Frozen' musical becomes biggest victim of Broadway coronavirus shutdown

The Broadway family musical Frozen is closing permanently, producers announced on Thursday, the first big casualty of the coronavirus shutdown in New Yorks theatre industry.The Disney production, which opened in March 2018 and is based on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020