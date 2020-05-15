Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korean coronavirus test maker Osang ready to ship 100 mln kits to U.S.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 15-05-2020 09:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 09:05 IST
S.Korean coronavirus test maker Osang ready to ship 100 mln kits to U.S.

Osang Healthcare Co, the first South Korean maker of coronavirus test kits to win preliminary approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, is ready to ship kits that can test 100 million people in the United States, an executive said on Friday. Fast-track approval, followed by a massive testing campaign and intensive contact tracing, is credited with helping South Korea slow the disease and avoid strict lockdowns, while the United States has been criticised for a slow response.

Osang is in talks with U.S. distributors to source its test kits to different states, said the executive, Lee Sung-ho, but he declined to elaborate. The firm's global exports of about 10 million tests includes 760,000 tests to U.S. customers, with 300,000 going to the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and more to state governments via an intermediary, Lee added.

Osang has the capacity to make 15 million tests each week, Lee added, in statements that first appeared in a Bloomberg interview on Thursday with the firm's chief executive. The firm won FDA approval last month.

Shares in parent company Osangjaiel Co Ltd have more than doubled since late February.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Asia-Pacific drug trade thrives amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Illicit drug markets in the Asia-Pacific continue to expand and diversify and appear to be largely unaffected by the coronavirus outbreak, the United Nations said on Friday. The production of methamphetamine, the most popular drug in the re...

USTA planning for New York US Open, mull alternatives

The United States Tennis Association is pressing ahead with preparations to stage the US Open in New York this year but is aggressively drafting alternative plans for the tournament, a spokesman said. With New York the epicentre of the coro...

Australians emerge from coronavirus lockdown to beers and lattes

Restaurants, cafes and bars in Australias most populous state reopened on Friday after a two-month coronavirus lockdown, boosting the federal governments bid to get people back in work and the economy back on track.The easing of some quaran...

AP tractor-trolley electrocution incident toll rises to ten

The death toll in the tractor-trolley electrocution incident in Andhra Pradesh has risen to ten with one person succumbing to injuries, police said on Friday. Driver of the vehicle died at a hospital on Thursday night hours after the accide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020