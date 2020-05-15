Left Menu
Development News Edition

Land conflicts flare across Asia during coronavirus lockdowns

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 15-05-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 12:07 IST
Land conflicts flare across Asia during coronavirus lockdowns
Representative Image Image Credit: Storyblocks

Lockdowns to contain the novel coronavirus in Asia have made farmers and indigenous people more vulnerable to losing their land, according to land rights activists who are backing new technologies to help track the growing number of conflicts.

More than 4.4 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and about 300,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Worldwide, farmers have been unable to tend to their fields, and some indigenous people kept from forests because of restrictions on movement, making it easier for illegal loggers and companies to encroach their lands, analysts said.

"The pandemic has opened an opportunity for activities such as illegal logging and land grabs across Asia-Pacific because of less oversight and accountability," said David Ganz, executive director of advocacy group The Center for People and Forests. "Many conflicts are legacy issues of weak tenure rights and poor forest governance exacerbated by the current situation. But some are a result of companies moving ahead on controversial operations," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Friday.

In Indonesia, two farmers were killed in March in clashes over a long-standing land dispute with a palm oil firm in South Sumatra province, according to the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi), an environmental group. In the Philippines, five farmers were killed in Sorsogon province to the south of Manila earlier this month in a territory dispute, according to the human rights group Karapatan.

Philippine authorities said the men were armed rebels. The Philippines was the most dangerous country in the world in 2018 for land rights activists, according to Britain-based human rights group Global Witness.

SITTING DUCKS Land rights activists worldwide are at heightened risk now, with their access to justice also stymied because of the lockdowns, said Michel Forst, the former United Nations special rapporteur for human rights defenders.

"Land and environmental defenders are sitting ducks," he said in a statement. "If their lives were at risk before, this pandemic has only exacerbated an already difficult situation." In India, authorities have relaxed environmental norms for mining and industrial projects, with the lockdown making it impossible for people "even to resist" the threats to their land, said Tushar Dash, an Indian forest rights campaigner.

Elsewhere in the region, with police and security forces engaged in enforcing lockdowns, cases of illegal logging have been reported in Nepal, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Indonesia said, Ganz. Governments can step up monitoring of land and forests with remote sensing technologies now, he added, citing a recently launched tool that uses geospatial data to map communities and areas at risk of conflict because of the coronavirus.

A separate data monitoring system led by the International Land Coalition (ILC) is crowd-sourcing cases of land conflicts related to the coronavirus. Nearly two dozen such cases are being vetted currently, according to the ILC. "More importantly, governments need to recognize tenure rights of local communities and indigenous peoples and create channels for communities to report grievances," Ganz said.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Philippines' coronavirus infections top 12,000, deaths pass 800 mark

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the Philippines has passed the 12,000 mark, and more than 800 people have now died, the health ministry said on Friday.In a bulletin, the ministry reported 16 more coronavirus deaths, bringing the to...

Virus-hit German economy suffers worst contraction since 2009

The German economy contracted by 2.2 in the first quarter, its steepest three-month slump since the 2009 financial crisis as shops and factories were shut in March to contain the spread of the coronavirus, preliminary data showed on Friday....

Mobiles can be potential carrier of coronavirus in healthcare institutions:doctors

A group of doctors from AIIMS, Raipur have recommended restrictions on use of mobile phones in healthcare institutions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, warning that such devices can be a potential carrier of the virus and lead to infection among...

57 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 2,157

57 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,157, the state COVID-19 Nodal Officer said. In the last 24 hours, 9038 samples have been tested in Andhra Pradesh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020