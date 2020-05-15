Tennis-ATP Tour suspension extended to July 31 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Tennis-ATP Tour suspension extended to July 31 due to COVID-19 pandemicReuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:47 IST
The suspension of the ATP Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been further extended until July 31, the ATP announced on Friday.
ATP events in Hamburg, Bastad, Newport, Los Cabos, Gstaad, Umag, Atlanta and Kitzbuhel will not go ahead as scheduled.
"Due to continued uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we regret to announce our decision to extend the suspension of the Tour," ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in a statement https://www.atptour.com/en/news/atp-extends-tour-suspension.
- READ MORE ON:
- ATP
- COVID
- Andrea Gaudenzi
- Atlanta
- Hamburg
ALSO READ
COVID-19: KSRTC converts bus into Mobile Fever Clinic
Canada's House of Common approves $6.5 billion COVID-19 student benefit package
COVID-19: IIT Jammu develops face-shield that can be produced on mass scale
Total number of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 1485 in Indore
Syria desperately needs ceasefire to access equipment to combat COVID-19