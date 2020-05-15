Left Menu
Development News Edition

Museum without the crowds: Giacometti Institute reopens in Paris

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-05-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 20:59 IST
Museum without the crowds: Giacometti Institute reopens in Paris

A Paris museum dedicated to the work of sculptor Alberto Giacometti re-opened to the public on Friday, one of the first art centres to test the waters after France eased its coronavirus lockdown. Allowing 10 people in every 20 minutes, with reservation only, the Giacometti Institute's new guidelines include spaced out queuing spots and shortened opening hours.

But with major museums that cover much greater surface areas like the Louvre obliged to close for now, art lovers were happy to feast their eyes on the collection after France began exiting its 8-week shutdown on Monday. "Outside work I usually spend my whole time in museums ... and I've really been missing it since mid-March," said Laurent Koch, a finance worker who was one of the first visitors at the Institute on Friday, clad in a face mask.

The museum, in a 350-square-metre Art Deco building in the Montparnasse district of Paris, has brought in new audio guides and made hand sanitizer available to try to make visitors feel safe and soak up the experience all the same. "Everything has been done to make sure people feel completely protected and that they are not troubled by any other thoughts during their visit other than enjoying the exhibit," said Catherine Grenier, who heads the Giacometti Foundation.

The museum will let in 180 people a day, three times fewer than usual. The Giacometti Institute is a recent addition to Paris' art scene. It opened in 2018 and contains dozens of paintings and sculptures carefully preserved by Giacometti's wife after his death in 1966, as well as a reconstruction of his studio.

The Swiss sculptor, known for the elongated silhouettes of his bronze sculptures such as "L'homme Qui Marche" (The Walking Man), spent most of his life in Paris and created the bulk of his work in a tiny atelier - which might resonate with Parisians confined to their apartments during the pandemic, the museum's Artistic Director Christian Alandete said. "He's an artist who lived in a very small space his whole life and produced a vast array of art works in 24 square metres, a testimony to the extraordinary capacity people can have to see beyond their confinement, to let their imagination run free," Alandete said.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

AIFF President Praful Patel interacts with national teams

All India Football Federation AIFF President Praful Patel on Friday suggested the Under-17 women World Cup squad members to inspire each other and also asked the national teams to stay patient as the players wait for action to begin. Patel ...

UK COVID-19 reproduction rate rises to 0.7-1.0

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom is now somewhere between 0.7 and 1.0, government scientific advisers said on Friday.Last week Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the rate was 0.5 to 0.9. The government has said ...

Haryana records 854 total COVID-19 positive cases

Haryana Health Department on Friday confirmed that the state has so far recorded a total of 854 coronavirus positive cases. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 854, including 377 active cases, 464 recovereddisch...

Gujarat's COVID-19 count reaches 9,932

As many as 340 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 9,932, according to the state Health Department. Out of 9,932 total cases, 4,035 have been cureddischarged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020