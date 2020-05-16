Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Lot of work to do" as EU seeks deal on COVID recovery fund -senior official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 00:33 IST
"Lot of work to do" as EU seeks deal on COVID recovery fund -senior official

There is no agreement yet between European Union countries on how much of the bloc's proposed new coronavirus recovery fund should be handed out as grants to member states and how much in loans, a senior EU official said on Friday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as the EU executive in Brussels pushed back until May 27 the unveiling of its new proposal for the bloc's next long-term budget, and the accompanying Recovery Fund, aiming to kick-start growth on the continent headed for its worst-ever economic downturn. "The jackpot question is what is the size and what will be loans and grants," the official said. "Here there is a lot of work to do... This process is an extremely fragile one."

The official said all the EU's 27 member states agree that the European Commission would raise money on capital markets for the recovery fund. The funds will be channeled through the EU's next budget, called the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF). "The question of loans or grants is not quite there," the person said, adding that some of the northern EU countries continued to oppose handing out money in grants.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

In patchwork restart, parts of New York and other U.S. states reopen

Less populated areas of New York, Virginia and Maryland took their first steps towards lifting lockdowns on Friday, part of a patchwork approach to the coronavirus pandemic that has been shaped by political divisions across the United State...

Iran may use military against locusts threatening crops

Iran may use its military for a second year to help fight locusts that have invaded the south of the country, and Agricultural Ministry official was quoted as saying on Friday, as the swarms threaten to destroy crops worth more than 7 billi...

Delhi HC extends matters in which interim order was issued till June 15

The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered that all matters pending before it and in all district courts in the national capital, in which interim orders are issued, will be automatically extended till June 15 until further order. The high cour...

Biden campaign eyes expanded 'battleground' map in race against Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens campaign is betting that as many as 16 states could be up for grabs in Novembers election, with President Donald Trumps coronavirus response making places like Arizona more competitive. There wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020