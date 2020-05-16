Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Assam, tally rises to 89

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-05-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 00:58 IST
Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Assam, tally rises to 89

Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Friday, taking the tally in the state to 89, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. All the three cases have been reported from Guwahati in Kamrup (Metro) district.

"Three persons tested #COVID19 + in Kamrup Metro. One person is from Sarusajai Quarantine camp, 1 indoor patient of GMCH (Guwahati Medical College Hospital), & one has migrated to West Bengal," Sarma tweeted. Out of the total 89 cases, 44 are active, two have died, two migrated and 41 recovered and discharged from hospitals.

There has been a spike in positive cases in Guwahati with 27 cases reported since Monday while six cases were reported last week, including a 16-year-old girl who was confirmed COVID-19 positive after she had passed away. The highest of 15 cases were reported on a single day on Wednesday and all were the contacts of a migrant worker who tested positive on Monday.

As many as 340 people were traced as contacts of these 15 persons and their sample results are awaited. Seven persons, including three cancer patients, three of their attendants and a 13-year-old girl, who underwent a heart surgery recently, tested positive on Thursday. They had returned recently from Mumbai by bus.

Meanwhile, one person was released from Silchar Medical College Hospital on Friday after his repeated tests came negative. In Assam, 28,178 samples have been tested in seven laboratories of the state and out of these, 89 came positive, 25,431 were found to be negative and the remaining results are awaited, officials said.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Biden campaign eyes expanded 'battleground' map in race against Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens campaign is betting that as many as 16 states could be up for grabs in Novembers election, with President Donald Trumps coronavirus response making places like Arizona more competitive. There wil...

In patchwork restart, parts of New York and other U.S. states reopen

Less populated areas of New York, Virginia and Maryland took their first steps towards lifting lockdowns on Friday, part of a patchwork approach to the coronavirus pandemic that has been shaped by political divisions across the United State...

Iran may use military against locusts threatening crops

Iran may use its military for a second year to help fight locusts that have invaded the south of the country, and Agricultural Ministry official was quoted as saying on Friday, as the swarms threaten to destroy crops worth more than 7 billi...

Delhi HC extends matters in which interim order was issued till June 15

The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered that all matters pending before it and in all district courts in the national capital, in which interim orders are issued, will be automatically extended till June 15 until further order. The high cour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020