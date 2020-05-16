U.S. CDC reports 1,412,121 coronavirus cases, 85,990 deaths

U.S. CDC reports 1,412,121 coronavirus cases, 85,990 deathsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2020 03:34 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 03:17 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 1,412,121 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 27,191 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,043 to 85,990.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on May 14, compared with its count a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2SGLijD)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.
