Walk In Sample Collection Kiosk installed at INHS Sanjeevani

The Walk-In Sample Collection Kiosk (WISK), which has been jointly developed by the DRDO-Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory and Government Medical College in Ernakulam, was handed over to INHS Sanjeevani on Saturday. The WISK reached the hospital in a helicopter of the Indian Navy.

According to the Ernakulam district administration authorities, this is the upgraded version of WISK which was handed over to INS Sanjeevani. Permission was granted for the WISK after inspection, including pressure adjustments and airflow.

This WISK can also be installed in helicopters and is also foldable and disposable. Dr Ganesh Mohan, Resident Medical Officer of Ernakulam Medical College, Vivek Kumar, Additional District Medical Officer, Dr Nikhilesh Menon, District Assistant Nodal Officer of Ardram, Dr Manoj, Assistant Resident Medical Officer led in the development of the WISK. (ANI)