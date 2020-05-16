Mexico reports fresh one-day coronavirus record of 2,437 new cases- health ministry

Mexico's health ministry on Friday confirmed 290 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,437 new infections in a fresh one-day record rise in cases since the start of the pandemic.

The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 45,032 and 4,767 deaths in total, according to the official tally. Mexico's previous highest daily confirmed cases total was a day earlier on Thursday when authorities reported 2,409 new infections. Mexico's highest daily death toll was on Tuesday when health authorities reported 353 fatalities.