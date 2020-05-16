Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal suspends foreign trash imports to cope with own increased waste

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 16-05-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 20:14 IST
Portugal suspends foreign trash imports to cope with own increased waste
"This decision is intended to ensure we have sufficient national capacity in waste processing facilities," the government said in a statement. Image Credit: ANI

Portugal, which usually attracts huge mounds of rubbish from other European states because of its low waste management fees, has suspended imports of trash until the end of 2020 to protect domestic landfill capacity, the government said on Saturday. "This decision is intended to ensure we have sufficient national capacity in waste processing facilities," the government said in a statement.

The country has already blocked 246,000 tonnes of trash from entering since the start of the year, the statement said, and no new imports will be accepted. The country charges 11 euros to process a tonne of trash, considerably below the European average of 80 euros.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen an increase in plastic waste in many countries - ranging from medical workers' protective gear such as aprons and gloves to takeaway boxes, as people under lockdown order food to their homes. The government is due to revise its laws on landfills and waste management this summer, as it's waste reduction and recycling targets become harder to attain due to the pandemic.

Portugal has already limited its recycling efforts for the duration of the pandemic due to concerns over the health risk to workers coming into contact with contaminated plastic waste/. Some 330,000 tonnes of foreign trash, including waste containing hazardous substances, arrived from other countries in 2018, the government's environment agency APA said.

110,000 tonnes ended up in the 11 landfills in the country authorised to receive trash from abroad. Portugal has so far reported 28,810 cases of the new coronavirus, and 1,203 deaths.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Every single request of states to facilitate transportation of migrants considered: Minister Singh

The Centre is seriously considering every single request of state governments to facilitate transportation of migrant workers, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday. During a video conference with chief secretaries and senior offic...

Over 400 more coronavirus patients discharged, total 1,257 cured in Punjab

Over 400 coronavirus patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovering from the disease in Punjab on Saturday, officials said. With the discharge of 444 patients, the total number of cured patients reached 1,257, as per the...

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll dips to lowest since March 9

The daily toll from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy fell to 153 on Saturday, its lowest since March 9, against 242 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases increased to 875 from 789 on Friday. The ...

R'than CM directs officials to set up online employment exchange for labourers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday issued directions for setting up of an online employment exchange for labourers to help them find jobs amid the ongoing lockdown, an official statement said. The online employment exchange w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020