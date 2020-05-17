Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt tightens coronavirus restrictions for Eid holiday

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 18:51 IST
Egypt tightens coronavirus restrictions for Eid holiday

Egypt will bring forward the start of its curfew by four hours to 5 p.m. and halt public transport from May 24 for six days during the Eid holiday, as it seeks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the prime minister said on Sunday.

Shops, restaurants, parks and beaches will be closed for the extended holiday at the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, and restrictions on citizens' movements will remain in place for at least two weeks afterwards, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said. Egypt has reported 11,719 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 612 deaths. Daily increases in the number of cases have been rising as the government slightly eased a night curfew and other measures. The number of cases rose by 491 on Saturday, the Health Ministry said.

Madbouly indicated that there could be a gradual reopening of some activities including sports clubs and restaurants from mid-June, and that a reopening of places of worship would also be considered. After Eid, the curfew will last from 8pm-6am, as it did before Ramadan.

Anyone entering enclosed spaces with other citizens or taking public transport will be required to wear a mask, and the government was working on producing washable masks for general use, Madbouly said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Industry accuses PSPCL of retracting from fixed charges waiver promise

Punjabs industry bodies FICO and AITF on Sunday accused the power utility PSPCL of retracting from its promise of waiving fixed electricity charges during the lockdown period. The industry outfits said levying fixed power charges on industr...

An appeal for raising funds to help families of brave hearts with 'Bharat Ke Veer' fund

Appealing people to contribute to BharatKeVeer fund for those who laid down their lives for our freedom, media professional Sancharita Chatterjee on Sunday shared a gratifying video tribute to the frontline warriors. Chatterjee put out the ...

4,513 persons arrested in Assam for violating lockdown norms: Police

Over 4,500 persons have been arrested in Assam for violating restrictions during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the Assam Police said on Sunday. The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days with...

Soccer-Premier League clubs set to vote on return to group training

The Premier League hopes Project Restart will move a step closer to becoming reality on Monday when clubs hold an emergency meeting to vote on a return to group training amid the coronavirus pandemic.Should at least 14 of the 20 clubs agree...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020