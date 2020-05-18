Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australians urged to avoid rush hour crush in return to work

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 18-05-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 12:38 IST
Australians urged to avoid rush hour crush in return to work
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Australians in the country's most populated state began their first full week of loosened coronavirus lockdown measures on Monday, with officials urging commuters returning to offices to avoid catching peak hour trains and buses. New South Wales (NSW) state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said people should travel in off-peak times, ride bicycles or drive to work to prevent overcrowding on public transport.

Australia's states and territories are beginning to allow more public activity under a three-step government plan after two months of shutdowns that officials have credited with keeping the country's exposure to the pandemic relatively low. NSW, which includes Australia's most populous city Sydney, reported just one new infection in the previous 24 hours. The state also reported one additional death, the first nationally in almost a week, taking the nationwide toll to 99 from 7,060 infections.

"We normally encourage people to catch public transport but given the constraints in the peak and the fact we are exercising social distancing, we want people to consider different ways to get to work," Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney. "Places in and around the CBD, but also in employment hubs, will be investigated and more pop-up parking stations will be made available," she added.

Berejiklian gave little detail about the proposed "pop-up" parking lots, which were among plans that included more cycleways also. For people still catching trains and buses, the government is ordering "intense and ongoing cleaning" across the public transport network, she said.

Neighbouring Victoria state, which along with NSW accounts for more than half Australia's 25 million population, reported six new cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours to Monday. Twelve McDonald's Australia restaurants in Victoria were closed after a delivery driver tested positive to the illness, local media reported. McDonald's Australia CEO Andrew Gregory was quoted in local media as saying the driver not symptomatic and no McDonald's diners were at risk of contracting the illness from the driver. McDonald's Australia is a separate corporate entity to McDonald's Corp.

A row was brewing between NSW and its northern neighbor Queensland after the latter's leader, Annastacia Palaszczuk, said the state border could be closed until September. Queensland reported two new cases over the past 24 hours. In response, NSW's Berejiklian said there was a benefit to retaining the national border closure only.

Meanwhile, Australia is joining dozens of countries pushing for an investigation into the origins of the new coronavirus when the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organisation (WHO), meets in Switzerland this week for its first annual meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The issue has led to a diplomatic spat with China and Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Monday she was "very encouraged by the growing levels of support" for the inquiry.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Australians urged to avoid rush hour crush in return to work

Australians in the countrys most populated state began their first full week of loosened coronavirus lockdown measures on Monday, with officials urging commuters returning to offices to avoid catching peak hour trains and buses. New South W...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Summer weather is enticing much of the world to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns as centers of the outbreak from New York to Italy and Spain gradually lift restrictions that have kept millions indoors for months.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Pushing for probeThe World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization, starts a two-day virtual annual meeting today, its first since the COVID-19 p...

Govt's fiscal stimulus package hopelessly inadequate: Chidambaram

The Congress on Monday said the fiscal stimulus package announced by the government is hopelessly inadequate given the gravity of the economic crisis as it amounts to only Rs 1.86 crore, which is 0.91 per cent of the GDP. The party sought a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020