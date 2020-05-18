Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Xi says supports WHO probe when COVID-19 controlled

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-05-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:58 IST
China's Xi says supports WHO probe when COVID-19 controlled
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

China supports a comprehensive review of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic led by the World Health Organization (WHO) after the virus that causes the disease is brought under control, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi's comments, made during a video speech to the World Health Assembly, come as a resolution pushed by the European Union and Australia calling for a review of the origin and spread of the novel coronavirus gathers international support. The pandemic has killed more than 310,000 people globally. China had previously opposed calls for such investigations from Washington and Canberra, but Xi signaled on Monday that Beijing would be amenable to an impartial review.

"China supports a comprehensive evaluation of the global response to the epidemic after the global epidemic is under control, to sum up, experiences and remedy deficiencies," Xi told the assembly. "This work needs a scientific and professional attitude, and needs to be led by the WHO, and the principles of objectivity and fairness need to be upheld." Xi reiterated Beijing's defense of its actions when the COVID-19 outbreak emerged in the country and said China was open and transparent and had acted quickly to share information about the disease.

He also pledged $2 billion in financial support over the next two years to help deal with COVID-19, especially to help developing countries. China will also make self-developed COVID-19 vaccines a public good to help with the efforts to curb the pandemic, he said. Beijing will work with the United Nations to set up a global humanitarian response depot and hub in China and help establish so-called green corridors to move essential goods quickly throughout the world, Xi said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

We want to work with teachers to restart schools - UK PM's spokesman

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government wants to work with teachers and trade unions to help some students return to schools from June 1, the British leaders spokesman said on Monday, trying to ease growing concerns.Some teachers have crit...

Israel's Teva gets China approval for Huntington's treatment

Teva Pharmaceutical said on Monday that China has given the go-ahead to its Austedo treatment for Huntingtons disease. Israel-based Tevas Chief Executive Kare Schultz said Austedo would be priced somewhat lower in China, the worlds second-l...

Cocktail of antibodies may block coronavirus infection: Study

A combination of antibodies, including those from a patient who had recovered from the 2002-03 SARS pandemic virus infection, can effectively block the novel coronavirus, according to a study that may lead to new therapeutics against COVID-...

Hosiery exporters seek extension of loan moratorium by 3-6 months

Tirupur Exporters Association TEA on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend by at least another three months the moratorium on servicing of interest and principal on loans for MSMEs and non-MSMEs which are not big corporate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020