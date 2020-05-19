Left Menu
Development News Edition

Screening area to be set up at AIIMS before OPD services start

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 15:46 IST
Screening area to be set up at AIIMS before OPD services start

A screening area will be set up at the AIIMS here to identify and segregate patients having symptoms of influenza-like illness and COVID-19 before they are referred to the OPD as the hospital gears up to resume out-patient department services in a phased manner, officials said. According to the AIIMS Chief Spokesperson Dr Aarti Vij, the premier hospital is in the process of modifying OPDs in view of COVID-19.

Preparations are in full-swing for setting up a screening OPD to identify and segregate patients having influenza-like-illness and COVID-19 suspects before they are sent to the main OPD, she said. "This is being done from the point of view of taking all possible infection control measures to prevent any spread of infection to non-COVID patients and healthcare workers. Steps are also being taken towards ensuring good air circulation. Since we are modifying the OPDs, it will require few more days," Dr Vij said.

It has been close to a month that the AIIMS has shut down its OPD services and curtailed all elective surgeries as part of its effort towards redirecting its resources to control the COVID-19 outbreak. The hospital has also constituted a committee to devise a strategy for restoring healthcare services in a phased manner, Dr Vij said.

A large proportion of manpower and patient care facilities are being dedicated for managing COVID-19 patients. Besides the AIIMS Trauma Centre has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital and the NCI Jhajjar also is treating coronavirus infected patients. "Doctors at AIIMS are currently providing tele-consultation to all follow-up patients in an effort to reduce the need for them to visit the facility during the lockdown. Around 1000 tele-consultations are being provided per day in different departments in total and these figures are going up," Dr Vij said.

The COVID-19 National Tele-consultation Centre (CoNTeC) at AIIMS, New Delhi has handled over 4,500 calls that includes calls for COVID-19 related queries, tele-consultation calls by doctors and calls for appointments. The CoNTeC phone number (+91 9115444155) can be dialled from anywhere in the country/world for OPD appointments and also used as a public helpline.

Besides, around 44,000 mails from across the country have been responded to through the dedicated email ID (technicalquery.covid19@gov.in) to clarify any doubts in the minds of the general public pertaining to any technical aspect of COVID-19, Dr Vij said. An AIIMS sub-committee earlier was asked to prepare a blueprint for smooth restoration of OPD and non-emergency surgery services. The chief of Centres and Heads of Departments at AIIMS were asked to give an estimate of how many cases they can handle in a day if it has to be restarted. The OT teams were also asked to finalise and draw a blueprint on how non-emergency surgeries will be conducted keeping in mind that some operation theatres are reserved for suspected COVID-19 patients in the main OT area of the hospital.

At present hospital services have been curtailed as part of the government strategy to fight COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in its history, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here shut down its OPD services, including speciality, and all new and follow-up registrations from March 24.

The AIIMS had also issued a circular postponing all nonessential elective procedures and surgeries and directed that only emergency life-saving surgeries be conducted with effect from March 21..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

EU trade pact to support Vietnam's coronavirus recovery - World Bank

A free trade agreement with the European Union set to soon be ratified by Vietnam should boost the Asian nations economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank said on Tuesday, while urging faster reforms. Vietnams legislat...

Man Utd urge fans to stay away if matches resume

Manchester United have warned fans to stay away from matches played behind closed doors at Old Trafford if the Premier League restarts amid the coronavirus crisis. Ole Gunnar Solskjaers side are set to resume small group training on Wednesd...

Lactalis India pledges Rs 1.5 crores to PM Cares and state funds; joins the fight against COVID-19

Mumbai Maharashtra India, May 19 ANINewsVoir Lactalis India, the India arm of Groupe Lactalis, worlds largest dairy group has pledged Rs one crore to Indias PM Cares fund as a gesture of solidarity to the countrys fight against the global p...

Cong calls oppn meet on migrants' plight, changes in labour laws on Friday

The Congress has called a meeting of like-minded opposition parties on Friday to discuss the plight of migrant workers and the changes in labour laws by some states, sources said. Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair the meeting of le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020