The United States and China joined in calling for an investigation into the global handling of the pandemic as an EU resolution won endorsement at the World Health Organization's annual meeting, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to pull out of the organisation.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * More than 4.83 million people have been reported to have been infected globally and 318,262 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 1344 GMT on Tuesday.

EUROPE * Britain's COVID-19 death toll nears 43,000, underlining the country's status as the worst-hit in Europe and raising more questions about Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the crisis.

* Jobless claims in Britain leapt in April to the highest level in nearly 24 years, giving the clearest sign yet of the hit to jobs that is set to deepen in the coming months. * England has reported the lowest level of deaths in nursing homes compared with other European nations, a document from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control showed.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia agreed to gradually dismantle border crossing restrictions and controls as soon as the pandemic allows. * The Czech Republic reported its biggest daily rise in new cases in four weeks, climbing by 111 to 8,594, partly due to an outbreak at a coal mine.

* The United States said it would this week start delivering 200 medical ventilators to Russia, which has the world's second highest number of confirmed cases. AMERICAS

* The U.S. government's handling of its massive economic response to the coronavirus pandemic will come under scrutiny as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testify before the Senate Banking Committee. * Deaths in Latin America have surpassed 30,000, representing 9.61% of all deaths worldwide, a Reuters tally showed on Monday.

* Mexico issued guidelines on Monday for restarting operations in the automotive, mining and construction sectors, pushing ahead with reopening the economy despite a growing toll and concerns about unsafe work sites. * Brazil recorded 674 new deaths on Monday and announced a total of 254,220 confirmed cases, overtaking Britain to become the country with the third-highest number of infections behind the United States and Russia.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Australia and China traded barbs in an increasingly acrimonious diplomatic spat over Australia's support for a global inquiry into the origins of the pandemic, as Australia recorded its 100th fatality.

* Cases in India reached 100,000, matching its number of intensive care beds, and the rate of increase of new infections showed little sign of slowing. * Hong Kong extended a restriction on public gatherings for at least another two weeks as authorities still report new coronavirus cases occasionally.

* Kyrgyzstan will lift most of the remaining restrictions in the coming days, reopening the retail and services sectors and public transport, the government said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Sudan's vice president and his wife, who serves as defence minister, have tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said on Monday. * The United Arab Emirates will extend a nightly curfew by two hours from this week after reporting an increase in daily cases.

* Yemen's Saudi-backed government accused its Houthi foes of covering up a big outbreak of coronavirus in areas they hold and the United Nations warned that the country could suffer a "catastrophic" food security situation. * Nigeria said on Monday it would impose precisely targeted lockdown measures in areas that report rapid increases in cases, while the phased reopening of the economy as a whole would go ahead more slowly than planned.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * The euro and Italian government bonds continued on Tuesday to cheer German- and French-led plans for a 500 billion euro EU coronavirus recovery fund, though stock markets were suffering fatigue after their best day in months.

* A free trade agreement with the European Union set to soon be ratified by Vietnam should boost the Southeast Asian nation's economic recovery, the World Bank said. * Investors are bearish on stocks, especially riskier assets, and expect a slower economic recovery as the risk of a second wave of infections persists, a BofA fund manager survey showed.

* Japan's government will create a pool of funds with private financial institutions to inject capital into smaller firms struggling from the hit to earnings, reported the Nikkei newspaper. * Sweden will run a budget deficit of 402 billion crowns ($41.54 billion) this year amid pandemic spending, the Debt Office said.

* The Norwegian economy is well positioned to weather the sharp downturn, the central bank governor told a hearing in parliament. * Australia is facing an "unprecedented" economic contraction, though massive fiscal and monetary stimulus would help cushion the blow, minutes from the country's central bank's last meeting showed.

