Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ontario schools to remain shut through current school year -premier

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 23:18 IST
Ontario schools to remain shut through current school year -premier

Schools in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, will remain closed for the rest of the school year through the end of June, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier Doug Ford said on Tuesday.

All provincial schools were shut in mid-March in an effort to contain the new coronavirus, which has killed 1,919 people in the province, according to the latest data. "The safety of our children is my top priority," Ford told reporters. "We cannot open schools at this time. I'm just not going to risk it." Ford said.

A detailed plan about how schools will restart in September, including school size, will be announced by end June, Education Minister Stephen Lecce, told the media briefing. Ontario on Tuesday allowed some retailers and auto dealers to open their doors to customers after nearly two months of shutdown.

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

Civil Hospital doctors stage protest against inferior quality of masks in Ludhiana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 1,000 people to reach J-K by special train from Pune

Nearly 1,000 people from Jammu and Kashmir, including 500 students, are on board a Shramik Special train which left Pune for Udhampur on Tuesday evening, an official spokesman said. This is the second Shramik Special train to bring back Jam...

Top U.S. Senate Republican says still mulling if more coronavirus relief needed

The Republican leader of the U.S. Senate said on Tuesday the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress were still evaluating the need for more coronavirus relief legislation and would discuss plans in a couple of weeks.We still belie...

Cyclone 'Amphan': WB govt mounts one of its biggest evacuation exercises

West Bengal on Tuesday mounted one of its biggest evacuation exercises by moving more than three lakh people to safer places as the extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan roared towards the coastal areas of the state, officials said. West B...

Motor racing-F1 could manage to race even with COVID-19 cases, says FIA

Formula One could cope with up to 10 positive tests for COVID-19 when the sport starts the season in July, according to the chairman of the governing FIAs medical commission. Professor Gerard Saillant told Sky Sports television the sport wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020